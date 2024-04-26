Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is a star campaigner and how can they help parties win elections?
The expense incurred on a star campaigner is not added to the candidate’s expenditure while calculating limit on total spend when the campaigner does not share a stage with the candidate and does not appeal specifically for votes for the local candidate
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh to the opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Bhagwan Mann, Raghav Chadha are on a whirlwind tour across the length and breadth of the country amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.