Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha polls 2024: Over 40% turnout recorded in 4 seats of Bihar till 3 pm
BackBack

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Over 40% turnout recorded in 4 seats of Bihar till 3 pm

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

An average voter turnout of 40.92% was recorded in the first eight hours of polling on Friday in four Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election

Lok Sabha polls 2024: A voter gives her thumb impression before casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)Premium
Lok Sabha polls 2024: A voter gives her thumb impression before casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

An average voter turnout of 40.92% was recorded in the first eight hours of polling on Friday in four Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. 

The polling started at 7 am and according to the Chief electoral officer Bihar, till 3 pm, 42.20 per cent of voting was reported in Aurangabad, 39.35 per cent in Gaya, 37.77 per cent in Nawada, and 44.46 per cent voting was recorded in Jamui. The overall voter turnout percentage stood at 40.92 in four constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting in the four constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will decide the fate of 38 candidates in the fray.

Also Read | Iran-Israel LIVE: 'All sides restrain...’, says Europe after Israel's attack

As per the Bihar chief electoral officer, tight security arrangements are in place at Nawada, Aurangabad and reserved seats of Gaya and Jamui, where a majority of nearly 5,000 polling booths have been marked as "sensitive".

"I urge people to exercise their franchise in large numbers. People must vote for the overall growth of the country as well as Bihar. It's a festival of democracy," news agency PTI quoted Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary as saying.

Also Read | Indian embassy urges Indians to reschedule Dubai travel plans

“Voters are coming to cast their votes. Voters are following what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said 'pahle matdan, phir jalpan' (First vote, then have breakfast), " former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was quoted as saying. 

Among the four constituencies where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, Nawada has the highest number of 20.06 lakh voters. In Nawada, eight candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is primarily between Vivek Thakur of BJP and Shravan Kushwaha of RJD.

Also Read | Wipro Q4 Results: Attrition at 14.2% as IT major posts net profit of 2835 cr

Gaya, having the highest number of candidates (14) in the fray, has 18.18 lakh voters. From Gaya, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, an NDA ally is making yet another bid to enter Lok Sabha.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Apr 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App