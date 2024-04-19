Lok Sabha polls 2024: Over 40% turnout recorded in 4 seats of Bihar till 3 pm

An average voter turnout of 40.92% was recorded in the first eight hours of polling on Friday in four Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The polling started at 7 am and according to the Chief electoral officer Bihar, till 3 pm, 42.20 per cent of voting was reported in Aurangabad, 39.35 per cent in Gaya, 37.77 per cent in Nawada, and 44.46 per cent voting was recorded in Jamui. The overall voter turnout percentage stood at 40.92 in four constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting in the four constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will decide the fate of 38 candidates in the fray.

As per the Bihar chief electoral officer, tight security arrangements are in place at Nawada, Aurangabad and reserved seats of Gaya and Jamui, where a majority of nearly 5,000 polling booths have been marked as "sensitive".

"I urge people to exercise their franchise in large numbers. People must vote for the overall growth of the country as well as Bihar. It's a festival of democracy," news agency PTI quoted Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary as saying.

“Voters are coming to cast their votes. Voters are following what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said 'pahle matdan, phir jalpan' (First vote, then have breakfast), " former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was quoted as saying.

Among the four constituencies where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, Nawada has the highest number of 20.06 lakh voters. In Nawada, eight candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is primarily between Vivek Thakur of BJP and Shravan Kushwaha of RJD.

Gaya, having the highest number of candidates (14) in the fray, has 18.18 lakh voters. From Gaya, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, an NDA ally is making yet another bid to enter Lok Sabha.

