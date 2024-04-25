Lok Sabha polls phase 2: UP's 8 constituencies to witness 3-cornered fight; Hema Malini, Arun Govil among key candidates
Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh on April 26 is witnessing a a multi-cornered contest in eight constituencies. BJP's Hema Malini, Arun Govil, and Congress' Danish Ali are among the key candidates.
In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, scheduled for April 26 (Friday), Uttar Pradesh's eight constituencies will witness a multi-cornered contest.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message