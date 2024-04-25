In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, scheduled for April 26 (Friday), Uttar Pradesh's eight constituencies will witness a multi-cornered contest.

The eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh where voting will be held on Friday are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura.

Lok Sabha Phase 2 polls 2024: Key candidates

A total of 91 candidates are contesting in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Prominent candidates include BJP's Hema Malini, who is seeking a third term from Mathura, and Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in the famed TV serial Ramayan, who is contesting from Meerut, his native place, on a BJP ticket.

Congress' Danish Ali is contesting from Amroha and BJP's Atul Garg from Ghaziabad. Incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma of the BJP is contesting again from Gautam Buddha Nagar, bordering Delhi.

The campaigning for the second phase ended on Wednesday evening with leaders of all the major political parties criss-crossing the constituencies.

The BJP's campaign in the second phase was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

For the Samajwadi Party (SP), its president Akhilesh Yadav led the campaign while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BSP president Mayawati, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh were also on a hectic campaign trail of these constituencies during the past couple of days.

There are 1.67 crore voters in these eight Lok Sabha constituencies, out of which 90.11 lakh are male voters, 77.38 lakh are female voters and 787 are of the third gender.

There are 7,797 polling stations and 17,677 polling booths in these constituencies.

The first phase of the elections held last Friday for 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories saw a voter turnout of around 65.5%.

