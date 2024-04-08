Lok Sabha polls: 59% of DMK candidates have criminal cases against them - Where does BJP rank?
Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. The other phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections: An ADR report has revealed that 1618 of the total 1625 candidates analysed, a total of 252 had declared criminal cases against themselves. Further, a whopping 161 had declared ‘serious’ criminal cases against themselves. Notably, these are the candidates in the fray for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls only.