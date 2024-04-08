Lok Sabha Elections: An ADR report has revealed that 1618 of the total 1625 candidates analysed, a total of 252 had declared criminal cases against themselves. Further, a whopping 161 had declared ‘serious’ criminal cases against themselves. Notably, these are the candidates in the fray for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls only.

The analysis found that a total of 500 candidates had criminal records.

Lok Sabha Elections: Criminal Background of Candidates

-252 (16%) out of 1618 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves

-161 (10%) out of 1618 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves

-15 candidates have declared cases where they have been convicted

- 7 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves

- 19 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves

- 18 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 18 Candidates, 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376)

- 35 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves

Lok Sabha Elections: Criminal Background of Constituencies

-42 or 41% of the 102 seats scheduled to go to polls in the first of the seven-phase elections are "red alert" constituencies

-"Red alert" constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases in their affidavits

Lok Sabha Elections: Criminal Background of Parties

-There are criminal cases against all four candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

-13 (59%) of 22 candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have criminal cases against them, while three (43%) of seven candidates of the Samajwadi Party (SP) have similar records

-Further, two (40%) of five candidates of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), 28 (36%) of 77 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 19 (34%) of 56 candidates of the Congress.

The number stood at 13 (36%t) out of 36 candidates of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and 11 (13%) out of 86 candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

The other phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!