Lok Sabha polls: AAP launches ‘Aapka Ram Rajya’ portal to showcase party's work

Just two days before the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a website on Wednesday named "Aap ka Ram Rajya" to showcase the party's work in Delhi and Punjab.

The AAP leaders said the website will showcase AAP's concept of "Ram Rajya" as well as the work done by the party's governments in areas like education, electricity, water connection, etc.

The launch of the website coincides with Hindu festival Ram Navami.

In a press statement, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things -- good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women -- in the last 10 years for realising 'Ram Rajya'.

During the website launch, Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Jasmine Shah were present.

The AAP has been in power in the national capital for roughly 10 years and in Punjab for two years.

"In these 10 years, we not only formed the government thrice in Delhi but also formed the government in Punjab with an overwhelming majority. The Kejriwal government in Delhi and the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab have done such work, whose examples are being given by the countries of the world today. Delhi is the only state that has a profitable budget despite doing so much work. We are determined to fulfill our vision of Ram Rajya on the ground," the AAP leader said.

"Those who want to see our imagination of Ram Rajya must visit our website. What work have we done in Delhi and Punjab? You can see all that and then join us," Sanjay Singh added.

Further, AAP minister Atishi said that as Lord Ram faced a lot of struggle for Ram Rajya, in the same way, Arvind Kejriwal had to go through a similar struggle to fulfill the promises made to the people of Delhi and Punjab.

"Being inspired by Ram Charit Manas, Kejriwal ji has said that he has been working for the last 9 years to fulfill the promises made by him to the people of Delhi and Punjab. Lord Ram had to face a struggle to fulfill Ram Rajya. He went into exile for 14 years but did not break his promise. Kejriwal also had to go through a similar struggle," she said.

Atishi also pointed out that the party launched the website based on Ram Rajya to show the people of the country what can be done if they vote in the right place.

At present, Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 23 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

