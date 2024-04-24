Posters of Robert Vadra outside Congress office in Amethi with slogan 'Amethi ki janta kare pukaar, Robert Vadra ab ki baar'. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak awaits decision from Rahul Gandhi on Vadra's candidacy.

Posters of Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with the words "Amethi ki janta kare pukaar, Robert Vadra ab ki baar" were seen outside the grand old party's office in Gauriganj, Amethi on Wednesday.

The Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency. These posters sparked speculations about his potential candidacy, as the nomination filing deadline rapidly approaches.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, "His brother-in-law (Rahul Gandhi) will say whether they would make him (Robert Vadra) contest. I have no such information. He is considered an expert of that - buy properties, acquire properties."

This comes shortly a day after BJP candidate for Amethi, Smriti Irani took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law suggesting that Vadra has an eye on the constituency, stating, "Jijaji ki nazar hai, saale sahab kya karenge?" ("The brother-in-law has an eye, what will the brother do?").

“There is one thing to worry about, whether Rahul Gandhi knows something or not, his brother-in-law knows Jagdishpur. People of Jagdishpur need to beware now. If his brother-in-law knows Jagdishpur, every village, every house, every person now needs to hide their property papers," the minister said.

Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi that will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robert Vadra had earlier made a pitch for his own candidature claiming that the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament.

"They want a member of the Gandhi family to return, they will make him the person's victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi," he had said.



