Lok Sabha Polls: Congress, NC announce seat-sharing pact for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; to contest 3 seats each
Lok Sabha Polls: The National Conference will contest in Anantnag, Srinagar, and Baramulla, while the Congress will field candidates in Udhampur, Jammu, and Ladakh.
Lok Sabha polls: INDIA bloc allies Congress and National Conference (NC) on Monday announced their decision to jointly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Salman Khurshid with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah announced the seat sharing agreement for the five constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and one constituency of Ladakh.