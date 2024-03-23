Congress announces candidates for various states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir in fourth list for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress on Saturday released their fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the fourth list Congress fielded Ajay Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

With this, the Congress has now declared a total of 183 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Danish Ali was suspended from Mayawati-led BSP citing 'anti-party activities'. Ali later joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it was passing through Amroha. Weeks later Danish Ali met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, days from which he joined Congress.

The Congress fielded its veteran leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and newly-inducted leader Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria is set to contest Lok Sabha elections from Ratlam.

In the fourth list, Congress has declared candidates for the seats in Assam, Andaman, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

In the fourth list Congress fielded Imran Masood from Saharanpur, and Alok Mishra from Kanpur. In Tamil Nadu, Congress party has fielded Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar and S Jothimani from Karur.

In Rajasthan Congress left Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency for Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

On Saturday, six disqualified MLAs of Congress in Himachal Pradesh switched sides and came into the BJP fold, while three independent MLAs who voted in favour of a BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections last month also joined the BJP in the national capital after resigning from the Assembly.

Four-time MLA Sudhir Sharma, three-time MLA Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, first-time MLA Devendra Bhutto, Rajendra Rana, and first-time MLA Chaitanya Sharma, joined the BJP in the presence of Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal, former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

