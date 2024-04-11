Congress struggles to reclaim Rae Bareli, Amethi amid voter disappointment with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Woh zamana gaya…’
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Uttar Pradesh, a stronghold of the previous generation Congress, ambivalence looms large as the Grand Old Party struggles to field candidates from Amethi, and Rae Bareli. After 2019 defeat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi shifted base to Kerala's Wayanad, while Sonia Gandhi made the move to Rajya Sabha, dropping out of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, leaving the Rae Bareli seat vacant.