Lok Sabha Elections: EC slams ‘false narratives’, releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases
Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released absolute number of voters for 5 phases and said that the whole exercise of release of turnout data has been accurate and consistent without any discrepancy whatsoever.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for all five phases of Lok Sabha elections and slammed the pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate electoral process.