The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for all five phases of Lok Sabha elections and slammed the pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate electoral process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases. While the process for five phases of the election has been completed, voting for sixth phase is taking place on May 25. The last phase of election will take place on June 1.

The poll panel said that the whole exercise of release of turnout data from the date of commencement of polls on 19th April 2024 has been accurate, consistent and in accordance with election laws and without any discrepancy whatsoever. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Commission feels duly strengthened by the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observations and verdict on the process of release of turnout data by the Election Commission of India. This brings upon the Commission, a higher responsibility to serve the cause of electoral democracy with undeterred resolution," said EC in a release.

Alteration in number of votes polled not possible EC said that the process of collection and storage of votes polled is rigorous, transparent and participative.

"The Commission and its officials across the states have been disseminating voter turnout data in the best possible manner, taking into account statutory considerations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commission also said that it has informed in public domain and also to individual political parties the detailed process of recording and release of turnout data and the manner of custody and usages of form 17C.

EC lists process Final List of electors is given to candidates after the list of contesting candidates is finalized.

Authorized agents of all candidates will be having form 17C across 543 PCs, distinctively for each of approximately 10.5 lakh polling stations.

The total number of votes polled in a constituency, as recorded in Form 17C, can never be changed even by anyone’s hypothetical mischief, as it is available with all contesting candidates.

Agents of candidates are always allowed to accompany EVM and statutory papers, including form 17 C from polling station till storage in a strong room as per Rule 49 V (2) of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961.

The candidate or his agents bring the copy of the form 17C to the counting centre and compare it with the result in each round.

