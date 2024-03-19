Lok Sabha polls: How BJP's closeness with Chirag Paswan fractured NDA coalition in Bihar
RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as Union minister and withdrew his party from NDA after being excluded from seat-sharing deal for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as the Union minister and withdrew his party from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a day after coalition parties finalised their seat-sharing deal, excluding his party from contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with it. The BJP also striked a deal with Pashupati Paras' estranged nephew Chirag Paswan, in a clear indication of dumping the RLJP chief.