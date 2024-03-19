RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as Union minister and withdrew his party from NDA after being excluded from seat-sharing deal for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as the Union minister and withdrew his party from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a day after coalition parties finalised their seat-sharing deal, excluding his party from contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with it. The BJP also striked a deal with Pashupati Paras' estranged nephew Chirag Paswan, in a clear indication of dumping the RLJP chief.

Visibly upset, Pashupati Paras claimed injustice to his party and said, "Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha...Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity...Injustice has been done with us and our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister."

The rift in the Bihar NDA started showing when Pashupati Paswan hinted at going solo in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, declaring that the existing MLAs of his party will recontest from their seats. However, speculation is rife that smelling the RLJP's sidelining, some of his MLAs are allegedly actively pursuing pre-poll deals with other parties.

Two days before, Chirag Paswan held a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda and later said that all his "concerns" were addressed, suggesting a positive move on the Hajipur seat which has been a bone of contention between him and his uncle, Pashupati.

On a possible deal with Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan said it was not his concern. "The seats my party has are mine," Chirag Paswan said.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Chirag Paswan has indicated contesting from the Hajipur seat. Pashupati Paras had won the Hajipur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This time too, Pashupati will be contesting the polls from Hajipur seat. It is highly likely that Pashupati Paras may join hands with the Opposition alliance in Bihar to fight against his nephew on the Hajipur seat.

The Lok Janshakti Party, which was led by Ram Vilas Paswan, split after his demise in 2020. While Pashupati Paras leads the RLJP, Chirag Paswan holds the reins of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

BIHAR NDA SEAT SHARING On Monday, March 18, the NDA announced seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the seat-sharing deal, the BJP will be contesting 17 seats and JD-(U) 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each in Bihar. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats.

Among the Lok Sabha seats that the BJP will be contesting are: Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar and Sasaram.

JD(U) to contest these Lok Sabha seats: Valmikinagar, Sitamadhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Sheohar seats.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest: Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui.

Hindustani Awam Morcha will contest: Gaya

Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest: Karakat

