Kerala Congress urges Election Commission to change polling date in Kerala as it coincides with a Friday
The letter to Election Commission said holding elections on Friday or Sunday could pose significant inconvenience to the people, including election officers
The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the polling date in the state as it coincides with a Friday, a significant day for the Muslim faith. All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will go to polls on April 26, a Friday.