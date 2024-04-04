Lok Sabha polls: NCP (Sharad Pawar) names 7 candidates, fields Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi, Bajrang Sonawane from Beed
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) announced the name of seven candidate for the Lok Sabha polls. The party has fielded Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi seat, and Bajrang Sonawane will be the candidate from the Beed seat.
