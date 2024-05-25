Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi cast their votes in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Delhi today.

Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, reached the polling booths in Delhi on Saturday morning to cast their votes in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra, and his children Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra were waiting outside a polling booth in the national capital where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast her vote.

"We are keeping aside our grievances and casting votes for our Constitution and democracy...'Mujhe iss baat par garv hai'..." said Priyanka when asked whether her brother Rahul is voting for the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal voting for Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After casting votes, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi clicked a selfie while leaving the polling station today.

On Friday evening, Sonia Gandhi also shared a video message on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Delhi voters. “This election is to save the country's democracy and constitution. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation, and attacks on constitutional institutions. You have to play your role in this fight," she said.

