Lok Sabha polls: Twenty20—the political party backed by a corporate group to field candidates from 2 seats in Kerala
Kitex Garments-supported Twenty20 party in Kerala has made a foray into the Lok Sabha polls by fielding two candidates this time. The party had a tie-up with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party but the alliance ended in December 2023.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being fought across the country in a high-octane environment. While major political parties and alliances – the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the opposition INDIA bloc – are immersed in an intense battle to woo voters— corporate India is not way far behind.