Lok Sabha polls: Voters say ‘finding jobs became more difficult since 2019’ as PM Modi promises third largest economy
Lok Sabha polls: Unemployment was the primary concern of 27% of the 10,000 voters surveyed by Lokniti-CSDS across 19 of India's 28 states, with rising prices coming second at 23%, the Hindu newspaper said.
Unemployment and inflation are the main concerns of Indian voters but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership, his party's Hindu nationalist agenda and India's rising global stature will likely help his re-election bid, a survey shows.
