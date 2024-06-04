With the counting of votes underway for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is leading in 292 seat, winning 3 seats already, while INDIA bloc is leading in 233 seats, according to Election Commission of India.

According to Election Commission of India data, published at 3.30 pm, Bharatiya Janata Party have won Surat, Chitradurga and Jaipur constituencies. Overall, the BJP is leading in 237 seats, while Congress is leading in 98 seats.

Meanwhile, BJP's candidate from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh – Kangana Ranaut – on 4 June said that BJP's results in the polls is due to the credibility and guarantee of Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Ranaut said, as news agency ANI quoted, “We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third time..."

According to the ECI website, BJP is leading in all the four seats of Himachal Pradesh.

In Mandi only, BJP's Kangana Ranaut is leading by 72853 votes against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh.

In Hamirpur, BJP's Anurag Singh Thakur is leading by 177999 votes against Congress' Satpal Raizada. While, Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj is leading from Kangra by 247343 votes against Congress' Anand Sharma and BJP's Suresh Kumar Kashyap is leading by 90548 votes in Shimla against Congress' Vinod Sultanpuri.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.

