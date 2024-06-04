Lok Sabha results 2024: Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for general public from 5-9 June
Releasing an official statement, the Navika Gupta – on behalf Rashtrapati Bhavan – cited the decision has ben taken for preparation for forthcoming event of swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers.
With Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance crossed the majority margin in the trends, amid the counting votes are underway for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Deputy Press Secretary to the President on 4 June said that Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for the general public from 5-9 June.