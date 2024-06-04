With Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance crossed the majority margin in the trends, amid the counting votes are underway for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 , Deputy Press Secretary to the President on 4 June said that Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for the general public from 5-9 June.

Releasing an official statement, the Navika Gupta – on behalf Rashtrapati Bhavan – cited the decision has ben taken for preparation for forthcoming event of swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates

“Visit of Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit -1) will remain closed for the general public from June 5 to 9, 2024, due to preparation for forthcoming event of swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the official statement said.

According to the details, NDA is leading in 292 seats, while INDIA bloc leads in 232 Lok Sabha seats. As per ECI website at 8:30 pm, BJP has won in 154 Lok Sabha seats and leading in 86 seats, taking the tally to 240 seats. On the contrary, Congress own in 62 seats and is leading in 37 seats, taking the total tally to 99.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE Updates

Also, looking at the voting percentage, BJP received 36.62 percent votes, while Congress received 21.28 percent votes. Samajwadi Party secured 4.6 percent votes, Trinamool Congress got 4.37 percent votes, and DMK received 1.79 percent votes.

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday called it a historical feat that the people of the country placed their faith in the NDA for the third consecutive time.

“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!