Lok Sabha Results 2024: Subramanian Swamy's first reaction on EC trends — ‘Modi’s dictatorial mindset put BJP in ditch'
Former Union minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy predicted 220 of the total 543 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election were underway, Swamy said, "My estimate of 220 for BJP a low estimate has turned to be very close to the truth of 237."