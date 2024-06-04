Former Union minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy predicted 220 of the total 543 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election were underway, Swamy said, "My estimate of 220 for BJP a low estimate has turned to be very close to the truth of 237."

He posted on X, “Had the BJP followed the suggestions I had made, then the party could have achieved 300. Unfortunately, Modi's dictatorial mindset has put the party in a ditch from which it has to climb out."

His statement came as early trends for the Lok Sabha Elections showed the BJP leading on around 240 seats. A political party needs 272 seats in the Lok Sabha to form government in the country. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had comfortably crossed this mark by winning 303 Lok Sabha seats.

Overall, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission on 542 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is crossing the halfway mark with the BJP leading on 238 seats and winning one seat. The NDA is leading on 295 seats as per the trends reported by the Election Commission.

In a post on X on May 13 this year, Swamy had said, “The most devastating outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Results could be that Modi will find his assembled crowds evaporated before he could say “namaste". The surprise is that he did not realise that in a democracy no one can take the people for granted."

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections started at 9 am on Tuesday. The results are set to be announced by Tuesday evening. All eyes are on the BJP-NDA tally and that of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

