In the ongoing counting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is contesting on a Trinamool Congress ticket from Diamond Harbour, is leading by over 5 lakh votes as per trends data provided by election commission of India.

Data shows that Abhishek has received 681448 votes against his Bharatiya Janata Party's opponent Abhijit Das, who received 176652.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Overall trends show that, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has secured 46.91% votes, BJP 37.54, CPI(M) 5.7%, Congress 4.66%, AIFB 0.23%, BSP 0.40% and CPI 0.07%.

Also, trends show TMC is leading in 31 Lok Sabha seats, BJP in 10 and Congress in one seat.

Another TMC leaders leading from their respective Lok Sabha seats are Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar), Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad), Rachana Banerjee (Hooghly), Nurul Islam (Bashirhat), Deepak Adhikary (Ghatal), Sayani Ghosh (Jadavpur), Paratha Bhowmick (Barrackpore) and Sougata Roy (Dum Dum).

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates

ECI data reveals, TMC's Shatrughan Sinha is leading from Asansol constituency with a margin of 36,207 votes, while Mahua Moitra is leading from Krishnanagar constituency with a margin of 49,536 votes.

Paratha Bhowmick, contesting on TMC ticket, is leading with 27455 votes from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Arjun Singh. While, Deepak Adhikari, contesting on TMC ticket, is leading with 56759 votes from Ghatal Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Dr Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya.

Overall, early trends show BJP is leading in 240 seats, Congress in 96 seats, Samajwadi Party in 37 seats and Trinamool Congress in 31 seats. Also, trends even says that INDIA bloc is leading in 235 seats and NDA is leading in 288 seats.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE Updates

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.

More to come....

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!