TMC's Abhishek Banerjee shines in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour, leads by 5 lakh votes
According to ECI data, trends show that Abhishek has received 681448 votes against his Bharatiya Janata Party's opponent Abhijit Das, who received 176652.
In the ongoing counting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is contesting on a Trinamool Congress ticket from Diamond Harbour, is leading by over 5 lakh votes as per trends data provided by election commission of India.