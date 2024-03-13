Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh has announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, only days after after he rejected Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket for the general assembly polls from Asansol, in West Bengal. Pawan Singh had withdrawn from the race for the Lok Sabha on March 3.

In a post on X, the Lollipop Laagelu singer Pawan Singh sought people's blessing and cooperation. However, the Bhojpuri singer has not yet announced the constituency and the party from which he will fight the elections. Also Read: Did BJP force its Asansol candidate Pawan Singh to pull out of Lok Sabha race? "मैं अपने समाज जनता जनार्दन और माँ से किया हुआ वादा पूरा करने के लिए चुनाव लडूँगा. आप सभी का आशीर्वाद एवं सहयोग अपेक्षित है. जय माता दी," (I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to my society, people and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are expected. Jai Mata Di), Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri singer and actor wrote on microblogging site X.

The BJP had announced Pawan Singh as their Lok Sabha Polls candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency. However, a day later, Pawan Singh dropped out citing personal reasons. Notably, the BJP also faced backlash on social media for fielding Pawan Singh from Asansol.

A day later, Pawan Singh took to microblogging site X and said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol, but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol."

Notably, fielding Pawan Singh from Asansol was a surprise move by the saffron party when they released their first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha from the Asansol seat for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh controversy

According to a Hindustan Times report, only a day after announcing his candidature for the Lok Sabha polls from Asansol, he was asked to withdraw from the race.

BJP leaders aimed to mitigate controversy, especially as the saffron party has used the Sandeshkhali incident to target TMC leaders.

Pawan Singh is the nephew of folk singer Ajit Singh. Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri songs earned a rather controversial fame for racy lyrics.

His 2008 album Lollipop Lagelu brought him attention from the non-Bhojpuri-speaking world.

Notably, the song Lollipop Laagelu also landed him in trouble. There were sharp reactions, charging him with promoting vulgarity and obscenity. These songs also propelled him to being the highest-paid Bhojpuri singer.

Pawan Singh's first wife, Neelam, died by suicide in their Mumbai flat in 2015, six months after their wedding. Later in 2018, Singh married Jyoti Singh, a woman who hailed from Ballia.

A few months later, Akshara Singh filed an FIR accusing the actor of defaming her and posting vulgar pictures of her as well as videos on the internet. Singh filed for divorce at the family court in Ara in 2021. While he said that he was not happy, his wife accused him of physical and mental torture.

However, the two reconciled and remained married.

