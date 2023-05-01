Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoke about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Her statements came during her visit to Haridwar on Sunday and also performed Ganga Aarti. The actor is currently gearing for her upcoming period drama film ‘Emergency’

During her visit, she reacted to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said, “There is a lot of curiosity among the people about the elections, but in 2024 the same thing will happen that happened in 2019."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats and swept back to power.

In the past, on many occasions, Ranaut has hinted at contesting elections in the future. Last year in October 2022, the actor asserted that she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh in any possible capacity, even if it requires her to join politics. The actor, who hails from Manali, had said that it will be a matter of pride for her if she gets the opportunity to work for the betterment of the people of her home state.

Prior to that, Kangana during promotions of 'Thailavii', which is based on Tamil actress turned politician Jayalalitha and the film was released in September 2021 said that she would definitely love to join politics if her fans so desired.

Meanwhile, Kangana had visited Haridwar and seek the blessings of divines. Coming back to her work front, 'Emergency' marks her first solo directorial film.

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)