In the past, on many occasions, Ranaut has hinted at contesting elections in the future. Last year in October 2022, the actor asserted that she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh in any possible capacity, even if it requires her to join politics. The actor, who hails from Manali, had said that it will be a matter of pride for her if she gets the opportunity to work for the betterment of the people of her home state.