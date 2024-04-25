Madhavi Latha owns ₹218 crore: BJP's Hyderabad candidate declares assets, files nomination ahead of Lok Sabha election
K Madhavi Latha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Hyderabad constituency of Telangana has declared both moveable and immovable assets worth ₹218 crore in her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Hyderabad is all set to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the fourth phase on May 13.