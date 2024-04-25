K Madhavi Latha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Hyderabad constituency of Telangana has declared both moveable and immovable assets worth ₹218 crore in her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Hyderabad is all set to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the fourth phase on May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her election affidavit, Madhavi Latha declared movable assets worth ₹165.46 crore and immovable assets worth ₹55.92 crore. As per the PTI report, the BJP candidate has revealed that the total liability her family owes stands at ₹27 crore.

Madhavi Latha's family owns 2.94 crore shares of Virinchi Ltd, a fintech and healthcare company founded by her husband Vishwanath Kompalle. The total value of holdings at a current market price of ₹39 stands at around ₹94.44 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyderabad is going to be one of the high-voltage contests in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as it is considered the bastion of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, who is the sitting MP from the constituency and is well-known for his brilliant oratory in the Parliament.

The Congress has fielded Mohammed Waliullah Sameer and is expecting better results in Hyderabad after coming to power in Telangana.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI action against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's speech The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday took cognizance of alleged model code of conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and issued notice for both BJP and Congress in the matter. The poll body sought responses from the respective parties by April 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CEC Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission asked BJP national president JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to inform all star campaigners of the party that high standards of political discourse are expected from them.

The development came after Congress' complaint against PM Modi for his remarks in Banswara, Rajasthan. "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," PM Modi had said during the rally.

The complaint against Rahul Gandhi came after his speech in Kerala's Kottayam. "If a daughter graduates from a university, her parents congratulate her in Malayalam. When a brother loses the other brother, he communicates in Malayalam. Thus, Kerala is Malayalam, Malayalam is Kerala," the Congress leader said during the speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I hear PM giving speeches where he says one nation, one language, and one religion. How can you tell people of Tamil to not speak Tamil, people of Kerala to not speak Malayalam?" Rahul Gandhi added.

