comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 16 2023 11:17:24
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 952.3 0.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 683.4 1.75%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 253.85 2.63%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.1 -1.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.15 0.12%
Business News/ Elections / Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 voting tomorrow: Here's how to find your polling booth
Back Back

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 voting tomorrow: Here's how to find your polling booth

 Livemint

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023: If you're uncertain about your designated polling booth, there are reliable methods to find one. We have listed the steps on how to find your polling booth

The voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 will begin at 7 amPremium
The voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 will begin at 7 am

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to vote tomorrow, November 17, to elect its Assembly. All 230 seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be voting in a single phase. The voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 will begin at 7 am. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters and 2.72 crore are female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023.

Knowing your polling booth is one of the first steps to exercise your franchise. If you're uncertain about your designated polling booth, there are reliable methods to find one. We have listed the steps on how to find your polling booth:

Also Read | Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Full schedule, result date

STEPS TO FIND YOUR POLLING BOOTH

-Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/

-Find “know your polling station and officer" and click on it, you will be directed to another page

-On the new page, enter your EPIC number and captcha code and hit “search"

-The names of your polling officers and polling booth will be displayed on the screen

But what if you don’t have your EPIC number? To get your EPIC number, follow the below steps:

-Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/

-Find “search in electoral roll" on the top right of the website and click on it

-Enter your state and select the language on the form shown on the screen

-Add your first name and surname; add your relative’s first name and surname

-Add your date of birth and gender

-Select your district and Assembly constituency; enter the captcha code

-Hit search

-Your details and EPIC number will be displayed on the screen

To cast your votes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card. But if you don’t have a voter ID card with you, click here to know what other documents are valid to cast your vote.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 11:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App