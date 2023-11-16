Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to vote tomorrow, November 17, to elect its Assembly. All 230 seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be voting in a single phase. The voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 will begin at 7 am. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters and 2.72 crore are female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Knowing your polling booth is one of the first steps to exercise your franchise. If you're uncertain about your designated polling booth, there are reliable methods to find one. We have listed the steps on how to find your polling booth:

STEPS TO FIND YOUR POLLING BOOTH -Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/

-Find “know your polling station and officer" and click on it, you will be directed to another page

-On the new page, enter your EPIC number and captcha code and hit “search" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The names of your polling officers and polling booth will be displayed on the screen

But what if you don’t have your EPIC number? To get your EPIC number, follow the below steps:

-Find “search in electoral roll" on the top right of the website and click on it

-Enter your state and select the language on the form shown on the screen

-Add your first name and surname; add your relative’s first name and surname {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Add your date of birth and gender

-Select your district and Assembly constituency; enter the captcha code

-Hit search {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Your details and EPIC number will be displayed on the screen

To cast your votes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card. But if you don’t have a voter ID card with you, click here to know what other documents are valid to cast your vote.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.