Voting for the high-decibel Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 will be held on November 17, Friday. The polling to all the 230 seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will start at 7 am. The votes will be counted on December 3 and the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 result will be declared when the counting of votes for all constituencies is done.

While the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election of 2023 features prominent contenders such as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Communist Party of India (Marxist), the focal competition in the Hindi heartland remains primarily between the BJP and the Congress.

Ahead of the voting in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023, here’s a list of key contenders and constituencies, key issues and other details.

When will the voting happen in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023?

The voting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 is scheduled to happen on November 17. All 230 constituencies will be voting in a single phase. The voting will begin at 7 am in all 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

There are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters and 2.72 crore are female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time.

Why is Madhya Pradesh election crucial for BJP, Congress?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election is crucial as it is being held a few months ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024. Madhya Pradesh sends 29 Members of Parliament out of 543. While Assembly elections historically haven't significantly influenced Lok Sabha elections, prevailing concerns such as price hikes and unemployment in the election states could provide insight into the public mood.

Who are the key players in Madhya Pradesh polls?

Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal and Govind Singh from Congress and Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, Ambrish Sharma from the BJP are some of the key candidates in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023.

Key seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

The key seats in Madhya Pradesh on which the election is being contested on include Chhindwara, Indore-1, Budhni, Narsingpur, Lahar and Datia.

Chhindwara: In the Chhindwara Assembly constituency, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in direct contest with Vivek Bunty Sahu of the BJP. In 2019 by-election, Kamal Nath had won the Assembly seat.

Indore-1: In the Indore-1 Assembly constituency, BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya has been fielded against Sanjay Shukla of the Congress. Sanjay Shukla had won the 2018 election but earlier, the constituency was dominated by the saffron party.

Budhni: In Madhya Pradesh’s Budhni seat, incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded by the BJP. Against him stands Vikram Mastal from the Congress. In 2008, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had won the election.

Narsingpur: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel from the BJP has been fielded from Narsingpur after the party replaced his brother Jalam Singh Patel to target the OBC population. Lakhan Singh Patel from Congress will be contesting against him in Narsingpur.

Lahar: Congress had won Lahar in the 2018 Assembly election. Winner from 2018, Govind Singh, has again been fielded in the constituency. Up against him is Ambrish Sharma from the saffron party.

Datia: Narottam Mishra, who won the 2018 election, is contesting the Datia Assembly constituency against Avdhesh Nayak of the Congress.

2018 ELECTION RESULT

In 2018, Congress had emerged as the largest party, winning 114 seats, but fell short of claiming the majority. The BJP won 109 seats. Congress was supported by BSP and SP to the BJP out of power in the state. The Kamal Nath government collapsed in 2020 due to rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

