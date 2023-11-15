Madhya Pradesh Assembly election voting on Nov 17: Key contenders, constituencies, other details
The focal competition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 remains primarily between the BJP and the Congress.
Voting for the high-decibel Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 will be held on November 17, Friday. The polling to all the 230 seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will start at 7 am. The votes will be counted on December 3 and the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 result will be declared when the counting of votes for all constituencies is done.