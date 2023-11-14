Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: The crucial Assembly elections in the state of Madhya Pradesh are drawing close and simultaneously the intensity in exchanging barbs between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress is also surging. In a straight out battle between both parties in Madhya Pradesh, neither Congress nor BJP is leaving stones unturned to ensure a victory.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections is part of the five state Assembly Elections that are being held in November- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram. These five state Assembly Poll results will be declared on 3 December, which is being considered the semi-final ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 to choose legislators for 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with the seat tally of 114. The Congress cobbled together a government after taking support from the independents.

However, 15 months after Kamal Nath became the chief minister, the government collapsed as turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out with several MLAs.

Later, the BJP (109 seats) formed a government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership.

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of stealing MLAs

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of "purchasing" his party's MLAs and “stealing" government in Madhya Pradesh. Referring to the rebellion of 22 MLAs that led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in 2020, Gandhi claimed the voice of the masses was "crushed" by the BJP.

"Five years back, all of you elected the Congress party to the government. You did not elect BJP but the Congress party. After that, BJP leaders -- Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Amit Shah -- purchased MLAs and stole the elected government of Madhya Pradesh," he said in a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

"By giving crores of rupees and purchasing MLAs of the Congress party, your decision, the voice of your heart was crushed by the BJP leaders, by the prime minister. You were cheated," he added, per news agency ANI.

PM Modi calls Gandhi ‘moorkhon ka sardar’

In Betul, the Prime Minister came down on Congress and said the party is turning to seers to revive its fortunes in the run-up to the assembly elections, but the 'Congress knows that its fake promises won't work in front of Modi's guarantees'.

“A 'mahagyani' (super knowledgeable) leader from the Congress yesterday said the people of India have 'Made in China' mobile phones...moorkhon ka sardar (king of fools)...in which world are the living. They have the disease of not seeing their country's achievements," he said, adding that the Congress is flying in the air as they don't have the idea of ground realities.

Lauding the achievements India made in the last couple of years, PM Modi slammed Congress and asked which ‘foreign glasses’ are they wearing for them to not being able to see the country's development.

