‘Moorkhon ka sardar’: PM Modi retorts as Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of ‘stealing govt’ in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi accused PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of purchasing Congress MLAs and stealing the elected government of Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi, in response, called Gandhi 'moorkhon ka sardar' and criticized the Congress for not recognizing India's achievements.
Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: The crucial Assembly elections in the state of Madhya Pradesh are drawing close and simultaneously the intensity in exchanging barbs between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress is also surging. In a straight out battle between both parties in Madhya Pradesh, neither Congress nor BJP is leaving stones unturned to ensure a victory.