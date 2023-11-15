Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 polling: How to vote if you don’t have voter ID?
The states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be polling on Friday, November 17, to elect their Assemblies. While all 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh are voting in a single day on Friday, 50 seats of the Chhattisgarh Assembly are electing their representatives in the second phase. Twenty Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh have already registered their votes on November 7. To cast your votes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 and Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card. But how can you vote if you don’t have a voter ID card?