The states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be polling on Friday, November 17, to elect their Assemblies. While all 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh are voting in a single day on Friday, 50 seats of the Chhattisgarh Assembly are electing their representatives in the second phase. Twenty Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh have already registered their votes on November 7. To cast your votes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 and Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card. But how can you vote if you don't have a voter ID card?

The voters of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh can vote in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 and the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, respectively, by using any of the following documents:

-Passport

-Aadhaar card

-PAN card

-Driving licence

If you have none of the above-listed documents, the voters can carry the election slips issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Apart from these, MNREGA cards, ID cards of Central and state government employees and pension cards with photo are also considered valid to cast votes at the polling booths.

The other identity cards that are considered valid by the Election Commission to vote in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 and Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 on November 17 include the following:

-Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

- Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

-Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

-Pension document with photograph

-Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

However, the voters of both states should ensure that their names are included in the electoral roll. The Election Commission, which had earlier given the nod to Photo Voter Slip (PVS) for the voters to cast their ballot, has now underlined that PVS will not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.

STEPS TO CHECK IF YOUR NAME IS ON ELECTORAL ROLL? -Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and click "search in electoral roll" on the top right

-Enter your state and select the language on the form shown on the screen

-Add your first name and surname; add your relative’s first name and surname

-Add your date of birth and gender

-Select your district and Assembly constituency; enter the captcha code

-Hit search

-If your name is added to the electoral roll, it will appear on the screen.

