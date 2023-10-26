MP Polls: INDIA allies spar over seat sharing, Congress assures 'in principle' support for SP
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Thursday he had tried to make an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the state. However, he said the question “was not about the seats” but was about which seats.
The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are partners in the Opposition bloc INDIA, have been lately in discord over seat-sharing for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly 2023. However, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala insisted on Thursday that the two parties were united in their fight against several issues faced by the country – at least ‘in principle’.