Madhya Pradesh Election results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2024 : The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant lead in the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 results. As per the current trends reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, is leading in all 29 seats.

The trends are concerning for the Congress as their sole MP from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath, is trailing.

Prominent BJP candidates who are leading:

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha)

Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla)

Shankar Lalwani (Indore)

VD Sharma (Khajuraho)

Sandhya Rai (Bhind)

Lata Wankhede (Sagar)

Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh)

Alok Sharma (Bhopal)

Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh)

The list of winning and losing candidates will start coming in in a while.

MADHYA PRADESH ELECTION RESULTS 2024: FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Lok Sabha Constituency Name Leading candidate (Party) Trailing candidate (Party) BALAGHAT BHARTI PARDHI (BJP) SAMRAT ASHOK SINGH SARASWAR (Congress) BETUL DURGADAS (D D) UIKEY (BJP) RAMU TEKAM (Congress) BHIND SANDHYA RAY (BJP) PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA (Congress) BHOPAL ALOK SHARMA (BJP) ADV ARUN SHRIVASTAVA (Congress) CHHINDWARA BUNTY VIVEK SAHU (BJP) NAKUL KAMALNATH (Congress) DAMOH RAHUL SINGH LODHI (BJP) TARBAR SINGH LODHI alias BANTU BHAIYA (Congress) DEWAS MAHENDRA SINGH SOLANKY (BJP) RAJENDRA RADHAKISHAN MALVIYA (Congress) DHAR SAVITRI THAKUR (BJP) RADHESHYAM MUVEL (Congress) GUNA JYOTIRADITYA M SCINDIA (BJP) YADVENDRA RAO DESHRAJ SINGH (Congress) GWALIOR BHARAT SINGH KUSHWAH (BJP) PRAVEEN PATHAK (Congress) HOSHANGABAD DARSHAN SINGH CHOUDHARY (BJP) SANJAY SHARMA alias SANJU BHAIYA (Congress) INDORE SHANKAR LALWANI (BJP) SANJAY S/O LAKSHMAN SOLANKI (BSP) JABALPUR ASHISH DUBEY (BJP) DINESH YADAV (Congress) KHAJURAHO VISHNU DATT SHARMA (BJP) KAMLESH KUMAR (BSP) KHANDWA GYANESHWAR PATIL (BJP) NARENDRA PATEL (Congress) KHARGONE GAJENDRA SINGH PATEL (BJP) PORLAL BATHA KHARTE (Congress) MANDLA FAGGAN SINGH KULASTE (BJP) OMKAR SINGH MARKAM (Congress) MANDSOUR SUDHEER GUPTA (BJP) DILIP SINGH GURJAR (Congress) MORENA HIVMANGAL SINGH TOMAR (BJP) NEETU SATYAPAL SINGH SIKARWAR (Congress) RAJGARH RODMAL NAGAR (BJP) DIGVIJAYA SINGH (Congress) RATLAM ANITA NAGARSINGH CHOUHAN (BJP) KANTILAL BHURIA (Congress) REWA JANARDAN MISHRA (BJP) NEELAM ABHAY MISHRA (Congress) SAGAR DR LATA WANKHEDE (BJP) CHANDRA BHUSAN SINGH BUNDELA 'GUDDU RAJA' (Congress) SATNA GANESH SINGH (BJP) DABBU SIDDHARTH SUKHLAL KUSHWAHA (Congress) SHAHDOL HIMADRI SINGH (BJP) PHUNDE LAL SINGH MARKO (Congress) SIDHI RAJESH MISHRA (BJP) KAMLESHWAR INDRAJIT KUMAR (Congress) TIKAMGARH DR VIRENDRA KUMAR (BJP) KHUMAN URF PANKAJ AHIRWAR (Congress) UJJAIN ANIL FIROJIYA (BJP) MAHESH PARMAR (Congress) VIDISHA SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN (BJP) PRATAPBHANU SHARMA (Congress)

In Indore, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani is leading by a margin of 9,14,286 votes, while NOTA has got 1,95,344 votes so far.

The Congress, which is out of the race, had backed NOTA on this seat after its official candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination at the last moment.

In Vidisha, BJP candidate Shivraj Singh is leading by 5,75,349 votes over his nearest rival, Congress' Pratapbhanu Sharma.

According to the latest official figures, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is trailing in Rajgarh, where Rodmal Nagar was leading over him by a margin of 61,242 votes.

In Chhindwara, Congress's sitting MP Nakul Nath was trailing, while the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over him by 70,458 votes.

Kantilal Bhuria, former union minister and Congress candidate, is trailing by 1,87,833 votes in Ratlam.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia is leading by 4,44,640 votes in Guna. In Mandla, his colleague Faggan Singh Kulaste is leading by 91,851 votes.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma is leading in Khajuraho by a margin of 4,35,708 votes.

