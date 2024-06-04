Explore
Business News/ Elections / Madhya Pradesh Election results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election
Madhya Pradesh Election results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Madhya Pradesh Election results 2024: As per the current trends reported by the ECI, the BJP is leading in all 29 seats. Here is the full list of winners and losers in Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election.

Madhya Pradesh Election results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav greets the crowd during a public gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh (BJP media)Premium
Madhya Pradesh Election results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav greets the crowd during a public gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh (BJP media)

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2024: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant lead in the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 results. As per the current trends reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, is leading in all 29 seats.

The trends are concerning for the Congress as their sole MP from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath, is trailing.

Also read: BJP leading in all 29 seats, Congress' MP Nakul Nath trailing in trends

Prominent BJP candidates who are leading:

  • Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna)
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha)
  • Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla)
  • Shankar Lalwani (Indore)
  • VD Sharma (Khajuraho)
  • Sandhya Rai (Bhind)
  • Lata Wankhede (Sagar)
  • Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh)
  • Alok Sharma (Bhopal) 
  • Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh)

Also read: Over 1.4 lakh NOTA votes in Indore. Will Congress' prediction be true?

The list of winning and losing candidates will start coming in in a while.

MADHYA PRADESH ELECTION RESULTS 2024: FULL LIST OF WINNERS

 

Lok Sabha Constituency NameLeading candidate (Party)Trailing candidate (Party)
BALAGHATBHARTI PARDHI (BJP)SAMRAT ASHOK SINGH SARASWAR (Congress)
BETULDURGADAS (D D) UIKEY (BJP)RAMU TEKAM (Congress)
BHINDSANDHYA RAY (BJP)PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA (Congress)
BHOPALALOK SHARMA (BJP)ADV ARUN SHRIVASTAVA (Congress)
CHHINDWARABUNTY VIVEK SAHU (BJP)NAKUL KAMALNATH (Congress)
DAMOHRAHUL SINGH LODHI (BJP)TARBAR SINGH LODHI alias BANTU BHAIYA (Congress)
DEWASMAHENDRA SINGH SOLANKY (BJP)RAJENDRA RADHAKISHAN MALVIYA (Congress)
DHARSAVITRI THAKUR (BJP)RADHESHYAM MUVEL (Congress)
GUNAJYOTIRADITYA M SCINDIA (BJP)YADVENDRA RAO DESHRAJ SINGH (Congress)
GWALIORBHARAT SINGH KUSHWAH (BJP)PRAVEEN PATHAK (Congress)
HOSHANGABADDARSHAN SINGH CHOUDHARY (BJP)SANJAY SHARMA alias SANJU BHAIYA (Congress)
INDORESHANKAR LALWANI (BJP)SANJAY S/O LAKSHMAN SOLANKI (BSP)
JABALPURASHISH DUBEY (BJP)DINESH YADAV (Congress)
KHAJURAHOVISHNU DATT SHARMA (BJP)KAMLESH KUMAR (BSP)
KHANDWAGYANESHWAR PATIL (BJP)NARENDRA PATEL (Congress)
KHARGONEGAJENDRA SINGH PATEL (BJP)PORLAL BATHA KHARTE (Congress)
MANDLAFAGGAN SINGH KULASTE (BJP)OMKAR SINGH MARKAM (Congress)
MANDSOURSUDHEER GUPTA (BJP)DILIP SINGH GURJAR (Congress)
MORENAHIVMANGAL SINGH TOMAR (BJP)NEETU SATYAPAL SINGH SIKARWAR (Congress)
RAJGARHRODMAL NAGAR (BJP)DIGVIJAYA SINGH (Congress)
RATLAMANITA NAGARSINGH CHOUHAN (BJP)KANTILAL BHURIA (Congress)
REWAJANARDAN MISHRA (BJP)NEELAM ABHAY MISHRA (Congress)
SAGARDR LATA WANKHEDE (BJP)CHANDRA BHUSAN SINGH BUNDELA 'GUDDU RAJA' (Congress)
SATNAGANESH SINGH (BJP)DABBU SIDDHARTH SUKHLAL KUSHWAHA (Congress)
SHAHDOLHIMADRI SINGH (BJP)PHUNDE LAL SINGH MARKO (Congress)
SIDHIRAJESH MISHRA (BJP)KAMLESHWAR INDRAJIT KUMAR (Congress)
TIKAMGARHDR VIRENDRA KUMAR (BJP)KHUMAN URF PANKAJ AHIRWAR (Congress)
UJJAINANIL FIROJIYA (BJP)MAHESH PARMAR (Congress)
VIDISHASHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN (BJP)PRATAPBHANU SHARMA (Congress)
  

Also read: BJP leading in India’s metros, set to increase vote share

In Indore, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani is leading by a margin of 9,14,286 votes, while NOTA has got 1,95,344 votes so far.

The Congress, which is out of the race, had backed NOTA on this seat after its official candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination at the last moment.

In Vidisha, BJP candidate Shivraj Singh is leading by 5,75,349 votes over his nearest rival, Congress' Pratapbhanu Sharma. 

According to the latest official figures, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is trailing in Rajgarh, where Rodmal Nagar was leading over him by a margin of 61,242 votes.

In Chhindwara, Congress's sitting MP Nakul Nath was trailing, while the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over him by 70,458 votes.

Kantilal Bhuria, former union minister and Congress candidate, is trailing by 1,87,833 votes in Ratlam.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia is leading by 4,44,640 votes in Guna. In Mandla, his colleague Faggan Singh Kulaste is leading by 91,851 votes.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma is leading in Khajuraho by a margin of 4,35,708 votes.

Published: 04 Jun 2024, 01:51 PM IST
