Madhya Pradesh Election results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election
Madhya Pradesh Election results 2024: As per the current trends reported by the ECI, the BJP is leading in all 29 seats. Here is the full list of winners and losers in Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election.
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2024: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant lead in the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 results. As per the current trends reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, is leading in all 29 seats.