Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: BJP leading in all 29 seats, Congress' MP Nakul Nath trailing in trends
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served as the Madhya Pradesh CM for 20 years, is leading from his Vidisha seat by a margin of almost 4 lakh votes.
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in a very comfortable position across the country, but their dominance in Madhya Pradesh continues as the saffron party is leading overall 29 Lok Sabha seats. The trends are concerning for the Congress as their sole MP from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath, is trailing.