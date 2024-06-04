Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in a very comfortable position across the country, but their dominance in Madhya Pradesh continues as the saffron party is leading overall 29 Lok Sabha seats. The trends are concerning for the Congress as their sole MP from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath, is trailing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Election Results 2024 Live Updates Prominent BJP candidates who were leading included Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), VD Sharma (Khajuraho), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Alok Sharma (Bhopal) and Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh).

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was trailing in Rajgarh, where Rodmal Nagar was leading by 31,094 votes. In Chhindwara, Congress sitting MP Nakul Nath is trailing against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu by 47,214 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Jo hai so hai, we will examine it," Nakul Nath's father Kamal Nath said while speaking with media. "Yes, I saw the party leading on 214. It is good. It is what is being reported in the news. We will see what happens," he added mentioning the overall improvement in his party's tally.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in Vidisha Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister for 20 years, is leading from Vidisha by a margin of almost 4 lakh votes against his nearest rival. In Guna, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is leading by over 3 lakh votes. He lost the previous Lok Sabha election from the Guna seat while fighting on a Congress ticket.

"Those who have no agenda, coordination, or principles, all of them have come together against one person, and that is PM Modi. But they forgot that 140 crore Indians are standing with him..." Scindia said ahead of the June 4 counting day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

