Maharashtra Assembly Election: Now, BJP MLC Pankaja Munde opposes Yogi’s ‘batenge to katenge’ slogan – ‘my belief…’

Maharashtra: Opposition to the BJP's 'batenge to katenge' slogan grows among Mahayuti leaders Ajit Pawar and Pankaja Munde, who argue it does not suit Maharashtra's political climate. They call for a focus on development ahead of the upcoming assembly polls on November 20.

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Pankaja Munde has raised her objection against the ‘batenge to katenge’ slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) playing out in Maharashtra ahead of assembly polls.

Munde, daughter of BJP veteran Gopinath Munde's, objection comes after Ajit Pawar of BJP ally-NCP opposed the slogan coined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Frankly, my politics is different. I won’t support it just because I belong to the same party. My belief is that we should work on development alone. A leader’s job is to make every living person on this land their own. Therefore, we need not bring any such topic to Maharashtra.” Munde, the BJP MLC, told the Indian Express.

Former Minister in Maharashtra

Munde, the BJP National Secretary has also been a minister in the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who is also BJP's star campaigner, coined this slogan in August while speaking in Agra highlighting the importance of national unity referring to the unrest in Bangladesh.

“Batenge to katenge… Ek rahenge to nek rahenge (Divided we fall… United we stand),” Yogi had said then.

The ‘batenge to katenge’slogan invoking Hindu unity has became a BJP poll pitch in Maharashtra. The slogan has been echoed by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Modi has been using another slogan ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ (Together, we are safe) which, the opposition, including the Congress, says actually means the same.

Munde, however, elaborated. “He (Adityanath) said it in a different context and in the political situation of that land. The meaning of that is not what we are using in Maharashtra. Modiji has given justice to everyone. He did not see caste or religion when he gave rations, housing or cylinders to people," she said.

Voting in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20. The BJP in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress.

Frankly, my politics is different. I won’t support it just because I belong to the same party. My belief is that we should work on development alone.

Earlier too, voices have been raised against this slogan within theruling Mahayuti too. Ajit Pawar, the BJP's alliance partner in Mahayuti, openly opposed the slogan, saying it will not resonate with the people of Maharashtra. 

“I have said this several times. It will not work in Maharashtra. This may work in UP, Jharkhand, or some other places,” said Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde government.

Key Takeaways
  • Internal dissent within the BJP could impact election strategies in Maharashtra.
  • The effectiveness of slogans may vary significantly based on regional contexts.
  • Political leaders are increasingly advocating for development-centric campaigns over divisive narratives.

