Maharashtra Assembly Elections: NCP (SP) releases 1st list of 45 candidates; Jayant Patil files nomination from Islampur

NCP (SP) announces its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The MVA alliance has agreed on a seat-sharing plan for 255 out of 288 constituencies, with each party receiving 85 seats. Elections are set for November 20, with results on November 23.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 07:00 PM IST
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar(ANI)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, unveiled its first list of 45 candidates on Thursday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for 20 November.

The list features prominent party figures, including Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, and Rajesh Tope.

Also Read | MVA allies to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Assembly elections: NCP (SP) Key Candidates

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has fielded its state chief Jayant Patil from Islampur, alongside notable candidates such as Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur), and Rohit Patil (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal), son of the late R R Patil, making his electoral debut.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections 2024: How MVA may break seat-sharing stalemate today

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance Dynamics

The Opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has recently finalised a seat-sharing agreement, designating 255 of the 288 constituencies among the three coalition parties, with each receiving 85 seats.

This agreement positions Sharad Pawar’s faction as a formidable contender for the Chief Minister’s post if the MVA prevails in the elections. Initially aiming to contest around 75-80 seats, the NCP (SP) secured a greater share during negotiations.

Yugendra Pawar vs Ajit Pawar in Baramati

The NCP (SP) has also announced that Yugendra Pawar will challenge his uncle, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Baramati.

In recent Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar, wife of NCP president Ajit Pawar, secured 573,979 votes in Baramati but lost to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule of the NCP (Sharad Pawar), who garnered 732,312 votes.

Also Read | Cong in huddle mode as Patole flags seat-sharing deadlock ahead of Maha polls

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Nomination Process Underway

NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil filed his nomination on Thursday. So far, 153 candidates have submitted their nominations since the process began on 22 October, with the final date for submissions set for 29 October.

Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for Worli in Mumbai, his current constituency, while his cousin Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, filed his nomination for the neighbouring Mahim seat. Amit Thackeray is making his electoral debut.

Another debutant Rohit Patil, son of the late NCP leader R R Patil, entered the fray from Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal on the NCP(SP) ticket. Jayant Patil, a former minister, filed his papers from Islampur. Harshvardhan Patil, who recently joined the NCP (SP), filed his nomination for Indapur.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, covering 288 constituencies, will take place on 20 November, with results expected on 23 November.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra Assembly Elections: NCP (SP) releases 1st list of 45 candidates; Jayant Patil files nomination from Islampur

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.