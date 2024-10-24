NCP (SP) announces its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The MVA alliance has agreed on a seat-sharing plan for 255 out of 288 constituencies, with each party receiving 85 seats. Elections are set for November 20, with results on November 23.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, unveiled its first list of 45 candidates on Thursday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for 20 November.

The list features prominent party figures, including Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, and Rajesh Tope.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: NCP (SP) Key Candidates The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has fielded its state chief Jayant Patil from Islampur, alongside notable candidates such as Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur), and Rohit Patil (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal), son of the late R R Patil, making his electoral debut.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance Dynamics The Opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has recently finalised a seat-sharing agreement, designating 255 of the 288 constituencies among the three coalition parties, with each receiving 85 seats.

This agreement positions Sharad Pawar’s faction as a formidable contender for the Chief Minister’s post if the MVA prevails in the elections. Initially aiming to contest around 75-80 seats, the NCP (SP) secured a greater share during negotiations.

Yugendra Pawar vs Ajit Pawar in Baramati The NCP (SP) has also announced that Yugendra Pawar will challenge his uncle, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Baramati.

In recent Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar, wife of NCP president Ajit Pawar, secured 573,979 votes in Baramati but lost to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule of the NCP (Sharad Pawar), who garnered 732,312 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Nomination Process Underway NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil filed his nomination on Thursday. So far, 153 candidates have submitted their nominations since the process began on 22 October, with the final date for submissions set for 29 October.

Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for Worli in Mumbai, his current constituency, while his cousin Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, filed his nomination for the neighbouring Mahim seat. Amit Thackeray is making his electoral debut.

Another debutant Rohit Patil, son of the late NCP leader R R Patil, entered the fray from Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal on the NCP(SP) ticket. Jayant Patil, a former minister, filed his papers from Islampur. Harshvardhan Patil, who recently joined the NCP (SP), filed his nomination for Indapur.