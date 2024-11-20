LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Stage set for voting to begin on 288 seats today

1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST

Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE Updates: As many as 4,136 candidates are vying for 288 seats in Maharashtra today. The contest is primarily between the Mahayuti alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi, as 9.7 crore eligible voters head to 1,00,186 polling stations across the state.