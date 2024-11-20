Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: A Mumbai billionaire criticised the city's elites for their indifference towards voting, highlighting their preoccupations with luxury cars and fashion.

A Mumbai billionaire has criticised the city's elites, accusing them of being reluctant to step out and vote as Maharashtra goes to the polls today. Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and will conclude at 6 pm, with polling taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

In a post on X, RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka said, "The men and women of Malabar Hill may not vote today because… they're busy debating whether their chauffeur will take the Mercedes or the BMW to the polling booth. It's the fear of dirtying their designer loafers on uneven roads, the struggle of matching their Gucci sunglasses with their Manish Malhotra outfits, and the endless WhatsApp debates about the right candidate over quinoa salads."

He added, “It’s the horror of encountering common folk in the queue, the dread of stepping out into the November heat, and the realisation that there’s no valet parking at the polling station. Why vote when the real concern is whether Ozempic is safe or Mounjaro is better? After all, democracy can wait, but the waist cannot!"

PM urges electors to vote in 'large numbers' Ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to participate in the voting process through a message posted on his official X account.

"Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote," Modi posted on X.

Why does voting matter in a democracy? Voting is a cornerstone of any democracy, and India, as the world's largest democracy, exemplifies this principle. Voting is a right and a responsibility that every citizen must actively embrace.

In India, elections play a vital role in ensuring inclusive representation, giving various communities a platform to express their views and influence the legislative process. The regularity of elections also prevents the concentration of political power, distributing authority across the electorate.

Strengthening Democracy: Voter participation strengthens democracy by ensuring broad representation. A high voter turnout promotes political stability and reinforces the functioning of democracy, making it more robust and effective.

Social Change: Voting serves as a powerful tool for social change. It allows marginalised and underrepresented communities to voice their concerns and advocate for policies that meet their unique needs, contributing to greater societal equity.

Influence on Policies: Elections shape policies that impact key areas such as healthcare, education, security, and the economy. Through voting, citizens can influence the direction of their society by electing leaders who reflect their values and priorities.

Security beefed up in Mumbai Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Mumbai, with police conducting checks on vehicle movements, especially in areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi. These measures are in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process.

The political landscape for the election features several major parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 149 seats, the Shiv Sena (BJP faction) is fielding 81 candidates, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has put forward 59 candidates.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded 101 candidates, while Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 95, and the NCP (led by Sharad Pawar faction) has 86 candidates. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting 237 seats, with smaller regional parties also participating. The state has about 9.7 crore registered voters.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.