Maharashtra Elections 2024: From banks, NSE, BSE to liquor shops, hospitals – What’s open and closed on November 20?

As Maharashtra gears up for its elections on November 20, find out which services will be operational and which will be closed. From banks to public transport, here's what you need to know to plan your day around voting.

Livemint
Updated19 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Maharashtra Elections: Maharashtra will head to the polls on Wednesday, November 20, as voters cast their ballots for all 288 Assembly seats.
Maharashtra Elections: Maharashtra will head to the polls on Wednesday, November 20, as voters cast their ballots for all 288 Assembly seats. (HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maharashtra will head to the polls on Wednesday, November 20, as voters cast their ballots for all 288 Assembly seats. In preparation for the elections, the state government has issued directives regarding the operations of various institutions and services. November 20 has been declared a public holiday to facilitate voting, with certain services remaining open and others closed across the state.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed in Maharashtra on polling day.

Banks: Closed for Business

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list, all banks in Maharashtra will be closed on November 20 due to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. However, despite the closure of physical bank branches, digital banking services, including ATMs, UPI platforms, and online banking, will remain operational. Customers can continue to access financial services without disruption.

Stock Markets: No Trading on Election Day

The stock exchanges in Mumbai, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will observe a holiday on November 20 in line with the elections. As a result, there will be no trading activity on the day.

Offices: Paid Leave for Employees

Government offices in Maharashtra will be closed on November 20. Additionally, all private-sector employees in Mumbai are granted paid leave by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to vote. Emergency workers will be given a four-hour window to cast their votes during the day.

Liquor Shops: Closed on Election Day

In line with election day regulations, liquor shops across Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20 to ensure public order during the voting process.

Educational Institutions: Closed for Voting Day

All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20 to allow both students and staff to participate in the electoral process. The closure is part of efforts to ensure smooth and efficient voting across the state.

Public Transport: Operational Across the State

Public transportation in Maharashtra will remain fully operational on November 20. In Mumbai, major public commuting options, including the Metro and BEST bus services, will continue to run throughout the day and into the evening, with services available until midnight to ensure voters can travel to polling stations.

Healthcare Services: Open for Emergencies

Hospitals, emergency medical services, and pharmacies will remain open on election day. Ambulance services will also be available for those in need of urgent care, ensuring that healthcare services are uninterrupted.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mahayuti vs MVA

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be a fierce contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance consists of three main parties: the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the BJP. This alliance has divided the seat shares as follows: the BJP will contest 148 seats, Shiv Sena 80 seats, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP 53 seats, with the remaining seven seats allocated to smaller allies.

The MVA, on the other hand, comprises Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). In this alliance, Congress will contest 103 seats, Uddhav’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will field candidates in 83 constituencies, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP will contest 87 seats. The remaining nine seats will likely be contested by smaller parties.

The outcome of these closely contested elections will be crucial for the future direction of Maharashtra’s political landscape, with the results set to be announced on November 23.

Key Takeaways
  • November 20 is a public holiday in Maharashtra for the Assembly Elections.
  • Banks and stock exchanges will be closed, but digital banking remains accessible.
  • Public transport and emergency healthcare services will continue to operate on election day.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Elections 2024: From banks, NSE, BSE to liquor shops, hospitals – What’s open and closed on November 20?

