Maharashtra Elections: Mumbai employees to be granted paid leave on November 20

Maharashtra's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced paid leave for all employees on November 20 to vote in the elections, with penalties for employers who do not comply, thus promoting democratic participation.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Maharashtra Elections: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that all employees working in businesses, establishments, and other workplaces within Mumbai will be granted a paid leave on November 20
Maharashtra Elections: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that all employees working in businesses, establishments, and other workplaces within Mumbai will be granted a paid leave on November 20(Mohd Zakir)

Maharashtra Elections: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that all employees working in businesses, establishments, and other workplaces within Mumbai will be granted a paid leave on November 20 to cast their vote. This decision aims to ensure maximum voter participation in the upcoming state elections.

Maharashtra Elections: Paid Leave for All Employees

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced that all employees in the city will be entitled to a paid holiday on November 20, the day of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

This includes workers across all sectors, whether they are employed in industrial, commercial, or service-based establishments.

Also Read | Maharashtra Polls: MVA promises ₹3,000 to women, farm loan waiver & incentives

In line with the Election Commission’s directives, the rule applies to all businesses, industrial undertakings, corporations, and institutions operating within the Brihanmumbai region.

Gagrani stressed that any violations of this directive would result in action being taken against the employers rather than the employees, ensuring that workers are not penalised for exercising their right to vote.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray releases manifesto

Maharashtra Elections: No Salary Deductions

The District Election Officer's order also makes it clear that employees in Mumbai will not face salary deductions for taking time off to vote.

Employers in Mumbai found violating this directive will be subject to penalties as per the Election Commission’s guidelines, ensuring that workers can participate in the election process without fearing financial repercussions.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar makes big remark on retirement amid Maharashtra elections

“Every person engaged in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the polling area where the election is held and entitled to vote in the State Assembly elections shall be given a holiday on the polling day i.e. Wednesday, November 20, 2024,” the order states.

Maharashtra Elections: Exceptions for Emergency Workers

For workers in Mumbai who are essential in emergency situations or those facing exceptional circumstances, the order includes provisions for flexibility.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election: 420 candidates vie for 36 Mumbai seats as poll day nears

In these cases, the employees must be granted at least four hours to cast their vote, subject to prior approval from the District Election Officer. 

According to reports, in the 2019 assembly elections, Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of approximately 51.5%, slightly lower than the 53% seen in 2014. The BMC has been assigned the responsibility of organising special programmes aimed at boosting voter awareness.

The voting for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the results scheduled to be announced on November 23. The current term of the Maharashtra assembly concludes on November 26, 2024.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
