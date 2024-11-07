Maharashtra Elections: Mumbai employees to be granted paid leave on November 20

Maharashtra Elections: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that all employees working in businesses, establishments, and other workplaces within Mumbai will be granted a paid leave on November 20 to cast their vote. This decision aims to ensure maximum voter participation in the upcoming state elections.

This includes workers across all sectors, whether they are employed in industrial, commercial, or service-based establishments.

In line with the Election Commission’s directives, the rule applies to all businesses, industrial undertakings, corporations, and institutions operating within the Brihanmumbai region.

Gagrani stressed that any violations of this directive would result in action being taken against the employers rather than the employees, ensuring that workers are not penalised for exercising their right to vote.

Maharashtra Elections: No Salary Deductions The District Election Officer's order also makes it clear that employees in Mumbai will not face salary deductions for taking time off to vote.

Employers in Mumbai found violating this directive will be subject to penalties as per the Election Commission’s guidelines, ensuring that workers can participate in the election process without fearing financial repercussions.

“Every person engaged in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the polling area where the election is held and entitled to vote in the State Assembly elections shall be given a holiday on the polling day i.e. Wednesday, November 20, 2024,” the order states.

Maharashtra Elections: Exceptions for Emergency Workers For workers in Mumbai who are essential in emergency situations or those facing exceptional circumstances, the order includes provisions for flexibility.

In these cases, the employees must be granted at least four hours to cast their vote, subject to prior approval from the District Election Officer.

According to reports, in the 2019 assembly elections, Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of approximately 51.5%, slightly lower than the 53% seen in 2014. The BMC has been assigned the responsibility of organising special programmes aimed at boosting voter awareness.