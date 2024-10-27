As per the list released, the new candidates are VijaySingh Pandit from the Gevrai constituency, Sachin Sudhakar Patil from the Phaltan, Dilipkaka Bankar from Niphad and Kashinath Daante from the Parner constituency.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: On Sunday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar unveiled its third list of candidates ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The latest additions include Vijay Singh Pandit for the Gevrai constituency, Sachin Sudhakar Patil for Phaltan, Dilipkaka Bankar for Niphad, and Kashinath Daante for Parner.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: NCP(Ajit Pawar) Notable Contestants Earlier, on October 25, the NCP had released its second list of candidates. A key highlight from the lists is Sana Malik, daughter of prominent NCP leader Nawab Malik, who will contest from the Anushakti Nagar constituency.

Additionally, Zeeshan Siddiqui, who joined the NCP earlier on the same day, has been selected to run from Bandra East. Expressing his gratitude, Siddiqui stated, "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East; I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East yet again."

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Former BJP Leaders Join NCP The NCP's second list features notable former BJP leaders, including Nishikant Patil for Islampur and Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil for Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal. Both joined the NCP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Former BJP leader Nishikant Bhosale Patil commented, “I have joined NCP on the direction of our leader Devendra Fadnavis. I had to shift to NCP from the BJP as the Islampur assembly seat went to the NCP. I will win the election from the Islampur seat on the NCP ticket."

Echoing similar sentiments, Sanjaykaka Patil remarked, "NCP is a part of Mahayuti. Two of the seats, including Tasgaon and Islampur in our district, went to the NCP for the Maharashtra Elections. I had to contest the election and hence I joined the NCP."

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Upcoming Poll Dates The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting set for November 23 across all 288 constituencies. In the previous assembly elections of 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

As the election date approaches, the NCP continues to solidify its candidate list, aiming to secure a strong position in Maharashtra’s political landscape.