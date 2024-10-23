Maharashtra assembly polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 65 candidates, Aaditya Thackeray to contest from Worli

Shiv Sena (UBT) announces its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, featuring Aaditya Thackeray contesting from Worli in Mumbai.

Updated23 Oct 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls; Aaditya Thackeray to contest from Mumbai's Worli. 

Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray faction, spokesperson Anand Dubey on Wednesday exuded confidence in the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, saying in Maharashtra, MVA will form the government.

"Seat sharing has been finalized for more than 270 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) would like to contest on as many seats as possible. We would like to contest at least 100 seats...People like Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. If Shiv Sena (UBT) contests more seats, it will benefit Maha Vikas Aghadi...We are taking more time because we want to contest the elections with more preparation...Everything is fine in Maha Vikas Aghadi," Anand Dubey told ANI.

He also said that "Shiv Sena (UBT) would like to contest on as many seats as possible. We would like to contest at least 100 seats."

Dubey further asserted that it will be 'beneficial' for MVA if Shiv Sena (UBT) contests on more seats.

"People like Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. If Shiv Sena (UBT) contests more seats, it will benefit Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are taking more time because we want to contest the elections with more preparation. Everything is fine in Maha Vikas Aghadi,"

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar assured that seat sharing will be finalised in the MVA today.

"Today, the final formula of seat sharing will be finalised in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and we will come in front of the press today, We have left 5 seats on high-command. We will explain the seat allotment math today." Wadettiwar said.

As the polling date draws near, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have intensified their preparations.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56 seats, and the Congress secured 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 63 and the Congress 42.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsMaharashtra assembly polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 65 candidates, Aaditya Thackeray to contest from Worli

