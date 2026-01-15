Maharashtra election 2026 Exit poll LIVE: When will Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India release its survey for BMC polls?

Maharashtra election 2026 Exit poll LIVE: Voting for 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra, including BMC, began at 7.30 am. The voting will continue till 5.30 pm.

Polling is being conducted for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the state to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune. As many as 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote in the polls today.

Apart from Mumbai, other corporations voting today are Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Thane, Parbhani, to name a few.

The votes will be counted on January 16.

But soon after the last vote is polled today, various agencies will begun releasing their exit poll results – the surveys that capture voter sentiment and provide early indications of the likely outcome.

Exit polls have historically been known to be inaccurate. The actual results will be known only after the counting of voters begins at 10 am on Friday.

The predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind exit polls is to accurately reflect public sentiment before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.

When will Axis My India release its survey?

Psephologist Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India will start streaming its BMC Exit Poll results in different news channels from 5.30 pm.

Mumbai is witnessing a high-stake three-cornered fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS and the Congress-VBA alliances. The undivided Shiv Sena held majority in the BMC, the country’s richest civic body, for 26 uninterrupted years. The last BMC election was held in 2017. The then-united Shiv Sena and the BJP were the main contenders.

Track all live updates on exit polls here: