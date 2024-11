Maharashtra ‘cash-for-votes’ row: BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Saturday that he sent a defamation notice to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Supriya Shrinate.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.