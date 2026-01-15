Maharashtra Civic Polls Live Updates: All eyes on Mumbai, as voting for BMC, 28 local bodies begins

Maharashtra Civic Polls Live Updates: Maharashtra is all set for the high-stakes election of 29 municipal corporations, including BMC, as voting is underway across the state. The votes will be counted on January 16.

Polling is being conducted for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the state to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune. As many as 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote in the polls today.

Apart from Mumbai, other corporations voting today are Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Thane, Parbhani, to name a few.

What is the voting time?

The polling began at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm, poll officials said. Over 25,000 police personnel, including senior officers, have been deployed across Mumbai, for the BMC polls today.

Among the 29 corporations all eyes will be on Mumbai where voting is being held to elect a new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – country’s richest municipality with over ₹74,000 crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Mumbai is witnessing a high-stake three-cornered fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS and the Congress-VBA alliances. The undivided Shiv Sena held majority in the BMC, the country’s richest civic body, for 26 uninterrupted years. The last BMC election was held in 2017. The then-united Shiv Sena and the BJP were the main contenders.

The control of BMC has been signficant for the Thackeray family. The two estranged Thackeray cousins – Uddhav and Raj – have reunited for BMC polls after two decades. The BJP won 82 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 84 in the last elections in 2017.

