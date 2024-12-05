Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra for a third term during a mega oath-taking ceremony at Mumbai's historic Azad Maidan on December 5.

Shiv Sena chief, Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head, Ajit Pawar also took oath as deputy chief ministers during the star-studded event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top brass from the BJP in attendance. Top Bollywood stars including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and corporate celebrities including Mukesh Ambani attended the event, among others.

The three Mahayuti leaders were administered oath of office by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The ministers in the Fadnavis' cabinet will be sworn in later.

This is third term for Fadnavis as chief minister. In his first term, Fadnavis was the chief minister between 2014 and 2019. And in his second term, Fadnavis was the chief minister for five days in November 25.

Best Ever Show by BJP The Mahayuti alliance scripted a historic victory in the assembly elections by winning 235 seats in the 288-member House, trouncing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which won just 50 seats.

Fadnavis is the most prominent face of BJP in Maharashtra – a state where the saffron party has largely relied on regional parties to be in power.

With a strike rate of almost 90 per cent, the BJP led by Fadnavis won 132 seats — the highest among all allies in 2024 assembly polls. Shinde Sena won 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 41 seats.

Also Read | 5 key factors behind Devendra Fadnavis’ successful comeback as Maha CM

The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held in a single phase on November 20 and the results were announced on November 23.

Apart from Modi, the swearing-in of the new government saw Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers, chief ministers of NDA-led state governments, former Maharashtra chief ministers, foreign diplomats, actors from Hindi and Marathi film industries and beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin welfare scheme, in attendance.

As many as 40,000 people were expected to attend the event which included VVIP's and workers from all three Mahayuti parties – the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP.